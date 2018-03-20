Shehbaz Sharif travels to London for medical check-up

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif departed for London Tuesday afternoon for his regular medical check-up. Photo: file 1

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif departed for London Tuesday afternoon for a regular medical check-up.



The politician, who recently became the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, will also hold video-linked meetings during the stay, according to the statement of Government of Punjab.

Shehbaz left for London from Allama Iqbal International Airport at 1:30pm. He is expected to return early morning on April 1.

Shehbaz will also inquire into the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, and his sister-in-law, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, sources informed Geo News.

Kulsoom, who recently underwent a throat surgery and at present is residing at her son Hasan's residence, is in London for treatment of lymphoma since late last year.