Dharna violence case: ATC issues non-bailable warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others

A view of the clashes between police and protesters during the Faizabad dharna. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued on Tuesday non-bailable arrest warrants against Khadim Hussain Rizvi and three others in several cases of violence, including an attack on a police check post, during the Faizabad sit-in last year.

Rizvi was heading a religious party which protested against the government at Faizabad Interchange of Islamabad for around three weeks in November last year, bringing the capital to a standstill.

The warrants have been issued in relation to three cases registered against the religious party leaders at Khanna Pul Police Station.



The court ordered the police to arrest the accused and present them in court. Rizvi, Maulana Inayatullah, Ziaullah Khairi and Shaikh Azhar are wanted to the police.

The cases include charges of terrorism, attacking police and obstructing government officials.

Earlier warrants

On Monday, an ATC ordered the arrest of Rizvi, Afzal Qadri and other absconding suspects in a separate case related to the Faizabad sit-in.

The ATC directed that Rizvi and Qadri, along with the others, be arrested and presented in court on April 4.

On March 5, the ATC had declared Rizvi, Qadri, Maulana Inayat and Shekih Izhar as absconders in the case for failing to appear before the court after repeated summons.

The ATC also stated that if the accused were not produced in court within the next 30 days, they would be declared proclaimed offenders.

The religious party had protested against an amendment in the Elections Act, 2017, which was later reversed by the government, and ended its protest after an agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.