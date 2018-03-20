Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Dharna violence case: ATC issues non-bailable warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

A view of the clashes between police and protesters during the Faizabad dharna. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued on Tuesday non-bailable arrest warrants against Khadim Hussain Rizvi and three others in several cases of violence, including an attack on a police check post, during the Faizabad sit-in last year.

Rizvi was heading a religious party which protested against the government at Faizabad Interchange of Islamabad for around three weeks in November last year, bringing the capital to a standstill.

The warrants have been issued in relation to three cases registered against the religious party leaders at Khanna Pul Police Station.

The court ordered the police to arrest the accused and present them in court. Rizvi, Maulana Inayatullah, Ziaullah Khairi and Shaikh Azhar are wanted to the police.

ATC orders arrest of Khadim Rizvi, others in Faizabad sit-in case

Accused will be declared proclaimed offenders if not produced before court within next 30 days

The cases include charges of terrorism, attacking police and obstructing government officials.

Earlier warrants 

On Monday, an ATC ordered the arrest of Rizvi, Afzal Qadri and other absconding suspects in a separate case related to the Faizabad sit-in.

The ATC directed that Rizvi and Qadri, along with the others, be arrested and presented in court on April 4.

On March 5, the ATC had declared Rizvi, Qadri, Maulana Inayat and Shekih Izhar as absconders in the case for failing to appear before the court after repeated summons.

The ATC also stated that if the accused were not produced in court within the next 30 days, they would be declared proclaimed offenders.

The religious party had protested against an amendment in the Elections Act, 2017, which was later reversed by the government, and ended its protest after an agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

 Updated 7 hours ago
CAS Air Chief Marshal calls on COAS at GHQ

CAS Air Chief Marshal calls on COAS at GHQ

Updated 6 hours ago
NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM