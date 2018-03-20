Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Mashal lynching suspect claims innocence in statement to police

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

Sabir Mayar with security personnel. Photo: KP Police 

MARDAN: Sabir Mayar, one of the primary accused in the Mashal Khan lynching case, has reportedly told the police he was not present when the incident took place last year. 

Mashal was brutally beaten and shot dead at the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan over false allegations of blasphemy in April 2017. 

Mayar, one of the two remaining absconders in the case, handed himself over to the police on Monday.

According to sources, Mayar has told the police he was not present when Mashal was murdered. He explained that he had remained in hiding for fear from police after being named an accused in the case. 

Moreover, police produced Mayar before an anti-terrorism court today which approved his four-day physical remand.

Mayar, president of the Pakhtun Student Federation, is said to be the one who hatched the plan for Mashal’s murder at Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.

However, following Mashal’s murder, him and two others, had run away.

PTI councillor Arif arrested in Mashal Khan murder case

Mardan DPO said Arif was arrested in an operation after he returned to the country

Mohammad Arif Khan, a tehsil councillor from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and one of the three absconders, was arrested earlier this month.

The punishment for the rest of the 57 accused who were arrested was announced by an anti-terrorism court in Haripur on February 7.

According to the verdict, one person was awarded death sentence, five life imprisonment, 25 were jailed for four years each, while 26 were acquitted over lack of evidence.

The 26 suspects released by the court received a 'hero's welcome' in their native towns of Swabi and Mardan after their release.

Later, Mashal’s family challenged their acquittal as did the provincial government.

On February 27, the Peshawar High Court ordered the release on bail of the 25 accused who had been awarded three to four-year sentences in the case.

The 25 accused had pleaded that there was a provision in the law under which those sentenced to less than five years in jail could be released on bail while their appeal was being heard.

