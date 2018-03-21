Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
AFP

Public smiles, private problems as Saudi prince visits White House

By
AFP

Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, US, March 20, 2018. AFP/Mandel Ngan
 

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince received an effusive welcome at the White House Tuesday from US President Donald Trump, who hailed a "great friendship" with the kingdom — but made no public mention of the sticking points in the burgeoning alliance.

In front of the cameras, it was all back-slapping, handshakes, smiles and warm words between Trump and the heir to the Saudi throne, Mohammed bin Salman, who was seeking to burnish his leadership credentials.

"It is an honour to have the crown prince of Saudi Arabia with us," Trump said as the pair prepared to have lunch in the Cabinet Room.

"The relationship is probably the strongest it’s ever been — we understand each other."

Prince Mohammed, 32, was making his first visit to the White House since he cemented his role as the kingdom’s de facto political leader and embarked on economic and social reforms long sought by the west.

Trump, touching on the sensitive shaking out happening inside the kingdom, noted that "some tremendous things have happened since your last visit to the White House."

"You were the crown prince, and now you are beyond the crown prince," he said, before adding that he misses Mohammed’s father, King Salman, and hopes to see him soon.

Prince Mohammed’s reformist message and the promise of Saudi investment in the United States has endeared him to the neophyte US president — 39 years his elder — and America’s own political princeling Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

Trump and MBS — as he is known in Washington’s corridors of power — have seen eye-to-eye on concerns about Iran’s military activism, Middle East peace, relaxing Saudi Arabia’s deeply conservative laws and over their love for big-ticket mega-investments.

"Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation and they are going to give the United States some of that wealth hopefully, in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world," Trump said.

Ripples in the pond

But an all-out PR campaign designed to burnish the crown prince’s image, and declarations that "relations have never been better," mask several problems that could spoil the honeymoon.

As Prince Mohammed arrived in Washington, word trickled out that Saudi Aramco — the kingdom’s energy behemoth — was cooling on the idea of a stock listing in New York, something Trump has publicly lobbied for.

Trump ducked a question about the issue on Tuesday.

The news was accompanied by expressions of concern about a US law that exposes Saudi Arabia to legal action over the 9/11 attacks, which Riyadh would dearly like to see removed.

"The Trump administration will not be able to offer the necessary guarantees on any changes to US law that would reassure Saudi Arabia and the IPO is simply too important to place in jeopardy," said Ayham Kamel of the Eurasia Group, a consultancy.

Another point of friction is the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia leads a coalition fighting the Houthi rebels, who are allegedly backed by Iran.

That devastating two-year-old conflict was an early proving ground for the prince, the then-defence minister, but it has been beset by atrocities against civilians and strategic drift.

Just hours after the prince leaves the White House, Congress will vote on rules designed to withdraw US intelligence and reconnaissance support for the war.

The measures may not pass but are designed as a clear warning to the White House against signing a blank check.

Trump is also expected to press his guest to end a standoff with Qatar, which has wrecked Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) unity and put the US president’s plans for a US-Gulf summit at Camp David in doubt.

But the most delicate discussions could be about Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program, which is mooted as civilian-focused but could quickly become a platform for building a weapon.

"Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible," he told CBS television in a recent interview.

Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program is "a massive contract that also has massive geopolitical implications", according to the Soufan Group, another political consultancy.

"Letting the deal go through without the prohibitions (on nuclear weapons) would be potentially disastrous," the group said.

But if these niggles turn into full disputes, it is likely to be only behind closed doors.

In advance of the trip, officials announced a monthly American, Saudi, and Emirati forum to discuss issues of strategic importance and hailed the strength of the relationship.

"We believe the opportunities are very huge," said Prince Mohammed.

After his visit to Washington, Prince Mohammed will embark on a nationwide tour, visiting New York, Boston, oil hub Houston, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley. He is expected to remain in the US through the first week of April.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

 Updated an hour ago
Two Americans, one Russian blast off for ISS from Kazakhstan

Two Americans, one Russian blast off for ISS from Kazakhstan

 Updated an hour ago
Palestinian teen girl on trial for striking Israeli soldier reported to agree plea deal

Palestinian teen girl on trial for striking Israeli soldier reported to agree plea deal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Israel admits bombing suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, warns Iran

Israel admits bombing suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, warns Iran

 Updated 5 hours ago
India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections

India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections

 Updated 9 hours ago
Suspect in Austin bombings is dead: police

Suspect in Austin bombings is dead: police

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Boko Haram militants return Nigerian schoolgirls

Boko Haram militants return Nigerian schoolgirls

 Updated 11 hours ago
At least 32 killed, 52 injured in Kabul bombing: Afghan health ministry

At least 32 killed, 52 injured in Kabul bombing: Afghan health ministry

Updated 4 hours ago
Tonga bans rugby, boxing for girls 'to preserve dignity'

Tonga bans rugby, boxing for girls 'to preserve dignity'

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM