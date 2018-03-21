WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS and Android phones

WhatsApp has rolled out three new features which allow users to write a brief group direction and search users in group chat. Photo: REUTERS/file

WhatsApp has rolled out three new features which allow users to write a brief group direction and search users in group chat.

The first feature allows users to write a brief description of 500 characters of the group. The description can be written or updated by admin or any other member of the group.

WhatsApp now allows users to have a 500 characters description of groups. Photo: Tech Radar 1

Users can go in the 'Group Info' section of groups and tap on the 'Description' option to add or change the group description.

The group description is available to all members of the group. Like every other WhatsApp feature, whenever the description will be added or changed, everyone in the group will be notified.

The second feature allows users to search for participants in a group. This will allow users to search particularly large groups with lots of participants in them.

The third and final feature that was rolled out, now allows users to switch between video and audio calls. Users no longer have to disconnect an audio call to connect a video call. Now during the call, an option will appear to switch from audio to video call, sending an invite to the other person to accept.

Users can now switch between audio and video call by tapping the “switch” option. Photo: Tech Crunch

All three features will be available to iOS and Android users

