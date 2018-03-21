Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS and Android phones

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

WhatsApp has rolled out three new features which allow users to write a brief group direction and search users in group chat. Photo: REUTERS/file
 

WhatsApp has rolled out three new features which allow users to write a brief group direction and search users in group chat.

The first feature allows users to write a brief description of 500 characters of the group. The description can be written or updated by admin or any other member of the group.

WhatsApp now allows users to have a 500 characters description of groups. Photo: Tech Radar
1

Users can go in the 'Group Info' section of groups and tap on the 'Description' option to add or change the group description. 

The group description is available to all members of the group. Like every other WhatsApp feature, whenever the description will be added or changed, everyone in the group will be notified.

The second feature allows users to search for participants in a group. This will allow users to search particularly large groups with lots of participants in them.

The third and final feature that was rolled out, now allows users to switch between video and audio calls. Users no longer have to disconnect an audio call to connect a video call. Now during the call, an option will appear to switch from audio to video call, sending an invite to the other person to accept. 

Users can now switch between audio and video call by tapping the “switch” option. Photo: Tech Crunch
 

All three features will be available to iOS and Android users  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections

India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections

 Updated 9 hours ago
WhatsApp co-founder joins call to #DeleteFacebook

WhatsApp co-founder joins call to #DeleteFacebook

 Updated 11 hours ago
How Facebook data helped Trump find his voters

How Facebook data helped Trump find his voters

 Updated 13 hours ago
Google gives users demo of games before downloading them

Google gives users demo of games before downloading them

 Updated 14 hours ago
What did Cambridge Analytica do?

What did Cambridge Analytica do?

 Updated 23 hours ago
China to build ´world´s fastest´ wind tunnel

China to build ´world´s fastest´ wind tunnel

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Facebook under pressure as US, EU urge probes of data practices

Facebook under pressure as US, EU urge probes of data practices

 Updated yesterday
Facebook security chief changes role to focus on election fraud

Facebook security chief changes role to focus on election fraud

 Updated 2 days ago
'Socially responsible' investors reassess Facebook ownership

'Socially responsible' investors reassess Facebook ownership

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM