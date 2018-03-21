Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

A Pakistan Day Special Memorial Service was held at the Westminster Abbey on March 19, 2018. Photo: Pakistan High Commission in London

A special memorial service to commemorate Pakistan Day was held at Westminster Abbey on March 19, 2018.

The Pakistani flag kept flying on top of the north tower of the Abbey the entire day, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Special prayers were offered for the strengthening of Pakistan-UK friendship and the well-being of the people of the two countries.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of Lahore Resolution, under which a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian empire demanded by Muslim League was passed on March 23, 1940.

A special feature of last year's parade was the participation of the People's Liberation Army of China, Saudi Special Force contingent and Turkish Janissary Military band.

The year before, in 2015, the parade was resumed after a gap of around seven years when it was discontinued owing to the country's precarious security situation.