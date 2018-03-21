Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

A Pakistan Day Special Memorial Service was held at the Westminster Abbey on March 19, 2018. Photo:  Pakistan High Commission in London
 

A special memorial service to commemorate Pakistan Day was held at Westminster Abbey on March 19, 2018.

The Pakistani flag kept flying on top of the north tower of the Abbey the entire day, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Special prayers were offered for the strengthening of Pakistan-UK friendship and the well-being of the people of the two countries.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of Lahore Resolution, under which a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian empire demanded by Muslim League was passed on March 23, 1940.

A special feature of last year's parade was the participation of the People's Liberation Army of China, Saudi Special Force contingent and Turkish Janissary Military band.

The year before, in 2015, the parade was resumed after a gap of around seven years when it was discontinued owing to the country's precarious security situation. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

 Updated an hour ago
UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

 Updated 3 hours ago
Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

 Updated 5 hours ago
Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

 Updated 14 hours ago
600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM