Thursday Mar 22 2018
JIT on Rao Anwar should work expeditiously, rules SC

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Rao Anwar being taken into police custody on Wednesday. Photo: Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court released on Thursday its detailed judgment in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case and wrapped up the suo motu proceedings after the appearance and arrest of primary accused, suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, a day earlier. 

In its four-page order, the apex court directed the newly-formed joint investigation team (JIT) to work free of media reports and expeditiously conclude its investigation.

"We are sanguine that the investigation by the JIT will be conducted fairly, transparently and independently without being influenced by any proceedings/orders passed by this court in the past or by the adverse media coverage. The investigation shall be concluded expeditiously," the court ruled.  

Moreover, the court ruled that Anwar shall remain on the Exit Control List until further orders.

