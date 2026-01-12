Pakistan sets ambitious 60% renewable energy target by 2030

A farmer, stands beside his solar panels, installed to run a tube well, the motorised pump that tap groundwater, amid a rice field, in Muridke, Sheikhupura District on August 12, 2025. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: Pakistan has set a bold target to achieve 60% renewable energy in its power mix by 2030, as the country continues its rapid transition to cleaner, sustainable energy sources.

This was revealed by Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam during her address at the 16th International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) Assembly in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the occasion, Alam emphasised Pakistan's swift rise as one of the fastest-growing solar markets globally, with 12 gigawatts of off-grid and over 6GW of net-metered solar capacity expected by the end of 2026.

She highlighted that renewable energy accounted for a record 53% of the country's total electricity generation last fiscal year.

Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam pictured at 16th IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi. — Reporter

The PM's aide further spotlighted the country's resilience in the face of climate challenges and said that the country’s distributed solar kits have played a pivotal role in restoring power and livelihoods in flood-affected areas, offering a model for climate-resilient recovery that could be replicated across other regions.

"Pakistan is not only committed to reducing its carbon footprint but also to creating practical solutions for climate adaptation. The distributed solar model has proven to be a lifeline for communities affected by extreme weather events," Alam said.

Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam and other participants pose for a group picture at 16th IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi. — Reporter

The 16th IRENA Assembly, attended by over 1,500 delegates from 139 countries, also saw Pakistan being recognised for its progress in energy transition.

In her concluding remarks, she urged Irena and international stakeholders to increase concessional financing for developing nations, particularly for green technologies that are essential for achieving global climate goals.