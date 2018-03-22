Can't connect right now! retry
Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

If you're a fan of action movies, you probably already know Race3 starring Salman Khan and Creed2 starring Sylvester Stallone will be gracing the silver screens this summer and autumn respectively. 

Promoting Race3, Salman Khan, a die-hard fan of Sylvester Stallone posted a video of the Hollywood icon promoting his movie, Creed2. 

While Salman Khan's post got fans speculating if Stallone would be making a cameo appearance in Race3, all that speculation was overtaken by another kind reaction when Stallone, returning the gesture, posted on Twitter and Instagram to promote Race3.

The 71-year-old Star posted: "The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 [email protected]

It seems that while Stallone's heart is in the right place, he may have confused Bobby Deol for Salman Khan. 

Many fans were quick to point out the error to the Rocky star, but others alleged the inability to differentiate between two brown actors was quite racist. 

Salman Khan and Sylvester Stallone have admired each other for years. In 2015 Stallone expressed his willingness to work in an action flick along with Salman Khan after the Bollywood star asked his fans to follow Stallone calling his hero. 

Stallone thanked Khan and suggested the two actors do a movie together.




