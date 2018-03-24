Earth Hour 2018: Turn off lights tonight, save the world

Skylines across the world will go dark tonight as millions celebrate World Wide Fund for Nature's Earth Hour to spark global awareness and action on nature and the environment.



From Eiffel Tower to the Empire State Building, lights of thousands of landmarks will be switched off for a sustainable future.

The Earth Hour will be observed in Pakistan tonight from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm during which the lights of the Parliament House will also be switched off.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Khan Sanjrani remarked that these small steps demonstrate our resolve to work towards conservation of the environment.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature; it is held annually encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour on a specific day towards the end of March.

Civil society organisations and individuals will take part in the initiative in a bid to raise awareness regarding the initiative and its positive impact.

On the day, WWF-Pakistan has asked people to take three small actions for a lasting impact:

1. Switch off extra lights, because this not only saves power but helps conserve water too.

2. Plant an indigenous tree, the first line of defence against climate change, by donating to WWF-Pakistan’s tree-a-thon crowdfunding campaign.

3. Say no to single-use plastic bags. They are hazardous to our health, contaminating our food chain and a threat to our wildlife and environment.