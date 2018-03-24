Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
AFP
,
GEO NEWS

Bombing kills two in Egypt’s Alexandria, targets security chief

By
AFP
,
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

A bomb placed under a car exploded in Egypt’s second city Alexandria on Saturday, killing two people including a policeman, state news agency MENA reported. Photo: AFP 

CAIRO: A bomb placed under a car exploded in Egypt’s second city Alexandria on Saturday, killing two people including a policeman, state news agency MENA reported.

The bombing, which also wounded four policemen, had targeted Alexandria’s security chief police Major General Mostafa al-Nemr, the interior ministry said.

MENA quoted Nemr as saying that two people, a policeman and a driver, were killed in the blast. 

Photos on social media that Reuters could not independently verify showed a burnt out car and smoke at the site of the blast.

"On Saturday March 24 an explosive device planted underneath a car exploded . . . as the Alexandria security chief drove by," the interior ministry statement said.

Eyewitnesses said police and military personnel had formed a perimeter around the site of the explosion, which took place two days before the country is due to hold a presidential election.

