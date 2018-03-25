The wait is over as international cricket returns to Karachi

Photo: File

Karachi, the country’s financial hub, was a different place 10 years ago —a stable economy, not-so-bitter political scenario and relatively better security situation. And it was a favourite destination for international sports stars — especially cricketers.



I was working as a sports reporter in 2008 for a private TV channel. Having previously worked as a sub-editor/writer for an English daily, it was a dream come true for a young journalist to cover one of the most prestigious events in the ICC calendar — the Asia Cup. Karachi was hosting the event and I had the honour to cover it.

I recall attending the Sri Lanka-India match at the National Stadium. It was an electrifying atmosphere inside the stadium, which had previously hosted hundreds of international stars and matches. Sitting in the media box alongside cricketing gurus and top sports journalists was nothing short of a memorable experience. The crowd, the atmosphere, the arrangements — everything was up to the mark. In short, it was a life-changing moment.

The Asia Cup ended soon with Pakistan welcoming Sri Lanka for a series the following year. They played in Karachi and then moved to Lahore. I did not attend the tie in the city but believed there would be more chances to cover international matches in Karachi. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Who would have thought that terrorists would target the country's most-loved sport in Lahore, depriving Pakistan of its soul. International cricket was taken away from the leading Test playing country. A cricket loving nation had to wait several years for players from other countries to visit them.

The Pakistan Cricket Board never gave up though. It remained persistent in its efforts to lure international cricket back to the country. In 2015, Zimbabwe became the first country in almost seven years to visit Pakistan. Then came Pakistan Super League with its exciting T20s, though all the matches were played in UAE.

Lahore lit up a year after when the next PSL edition's final was played at the Gaddafi Stadium. However, Karachi continued to wait to experience the thrill of live international games once more.

It was a huge task for the government, the PCB and security agencies to improve and maintain the situation in Karachi and they have finally succeeded in doing so.



Hosting the PSL 3 final today, the National Stadium has been brought to life once more and awaits 30,000-plus cricket-hungry supporters today.

Its a gala out there on the streets of the country’s largest city. Huge boardings and banners are in place with PSL stars showcased across all the routes leading to the stadium. I don’t recall any homecoming like this, ever. The people of Karachi were desperately waiting for this day and it has finally arrived. Kudos to everyone who made it possible.

My memories from 10 years ago have freshened up. Although nothing can fill the decade’s gap of no international cricket in Karachi, one can hope things will remain the same in the future and Pakistan will get back its international status of a leading sports events host.