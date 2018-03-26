Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 26 2018
Web Desk

Social media reacts to PSL 3 final

Web Desk

Monday Mar 26, 2018

With the third edition of the Pakistan Super League finally coming to an end this Sunday, the cricket hungry nation can rest for a few days before Pakistan takes on the Windies in Karachi next month.

Yesterday’s game between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi was everything a cricket fanatic was expecting it to be. There were boundaries, plenty of jaw-dropping moments (read: Kamran Akmal dropping the very important catch of Asif Ali) and of course the winning moment when Faheem Ashraf smashed Wahab Riaz for a six, winning the game for Islamabad.

Akmal, who had been behind Peshawar’s last few wins with his batting, had a lot riding on him for the final match. However, he just managed to score nine runs and then dropped the all-important catch that could have changed the game around for Peshawar.

Of course, social media reacted to each and every moment with plenty of zeal, with every six and every wicket being taken. 
















































































