Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Mar 26 2018
By
REUTERS

Keep shouting, don't become anaesthetised, pope tells young people

By
REUTERS

Monday Mar 26, 2018

Pope Francis blesses faithful gathered to attend the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
 

VATICAN CITY: Starting Holy Week services leading to Easter, Pope Francis urged young people on Sunday to keep shouting and not allow the older generations to silence their voices or anesthetise their idealism.

Francis spoke a day after hundreds of thousands of young Americans and their supporters answered a call to action from survivors of last month’s Florida high school massacre and rallied across the United States to demand tighter gun laws. He did not mention the demonstrations.

Catholic News Service (CNS) said Gabriella Zuniga, 16, and her sister Valentina, 15, both students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where 17 people were killed in February, attended the service with their parents.

CNS posted a photo of the two holding up signs in St. Peter’s Square, with one reading, “Protect Our Children, Not Our Guns.”

The 81-year-old Francis led a long and solemn Palm Sunday service before tens of thousands in the square, many of them young people there for the Catholic Church’s World Day of Youth.

'You have it in you to shout'

Drawing on biblical parallels, Francis urged the young people in the crowd not to let themselves be manipulated.

“The temptation to silence young people has always existed,” Francis said in the homily of a Mass.

“There are many ways to silence young people and make them invisible. Many ways to anaesthetise them, to make them keep quiet, ask nothing, question nothing.

"There are many ways to sedate them, to keep them from getting involved, to make their dreams flat and dreary, petty and plaintive,” he said.

“Dear young people, you have it in you to shout,” he told young people.

“It is up to you not to keep quiet. Even if others keep quiet, if we older people and leaders, some corrupt, keep quiet, if the whole world keeps quiet and loses its joy, I ask you: Will you cry out?”

The young people in the crowd shouted, “Yes!”

While Francis did not mention Saturday’s marches in the US, he has often condemned weapons manufacturing and mass shootings.

Palm Sunday marked the start of a hectic week of activities for the pope.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Papua New Guinea hit with 7.0 magnitude earthquake

Papua New Guinea hit with 7.0 magnitude earthquake

 Updated 14 minutes ago
International summit on Afghan peace process begins in Tashkent today

International summit on Afghan peace process begins in Tashkent today

Updated an hour ago
Egypt heads to polls to choose between Sisi and 'rival'

Egypt heads to polls to choose between Sisi and 'rival'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malaysia proposes up to 10 years' jail, fines for publishers of 'fake news'

Malaysia proposes up to 10 years' jail, fines for publishers of 'fake news'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Israeli police question Netanyahu in telecom corruption case

Israeli police question Netanyahu in telecom corruption case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Thousands protest in Barcelona after ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont arrest

Thousands protest in Barcelona after ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont arrest

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump not afraid of a trade war with China, Mnuchin tells Fox News

Trump not afraid of a trade war with China, Mnuchin tells Fox News

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack: source

Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack: source

 Updated 7 hours ago
US gun control movement pushing Congress to act: lawmakers

US gun control movement pushing Congress to act: lawmakers

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM