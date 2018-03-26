Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 26 2018
Tickets to go on sale today for Pakistan-West Indies series

Monday Mar 26, 2018


National Stadium Karachi will host the T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies.

Tickets will go on sale today (Monday) for the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi.

Tickets will be available online and through a courier company for the matches on April 1, 2 and 4 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Prices for the tickets have been reduced with the general enclosure tickets now being sold for Rs500 and the VIP ticket for Rs6,000.

The series was initially scheduled to be held in November last year. However, it was postponed after hesitation from senior West Indies players. 

Last month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi announced that all three matches of the series will be held in Karachi.

The last time Karachi hosted an international match was back in 2009, during the ill-fated Pakistan-Sri Lanka tour which resulted in eight dead and seven visiting players injured.

On Sunday, Karachi hosted the final of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League in which several international players, including Darren Sammy, Luke Ronchi, JP Duminy, and Steven Finn, took part.

