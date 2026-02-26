T20 World Cup: South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first against West Indies

February 26, 2026
AHMEDABAD: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the 47th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details