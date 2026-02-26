 
T20 World Cup: South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first against West Indies

Both teams remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026 so far

February 26, 2026

West Indies skipper Shai Hope (centre left) and South Africa captain Aiden Markram (centre) at toss ceremony during their T20 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, February 26, 2026. — Screengrab
AHMEDABAD: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the 47th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details

