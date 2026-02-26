 
Geo News

‘Street-smart' New Zealand can topple England to make T20 semis: coach

"We can adapt to conditions quickly and find a method," says coach Walters

By
AFP
|

February 26, 2026

New Zealands Tom Latham celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Indias Suryakumar Yadav run out off the bowling of Trent Boult.— Reuters/File
New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Suryakumar Yadav run out off the bowling of Trent Boult.— Reuters/File

New Zealand’s "street-smart" cricketers can find a way to beat England and guarantee their semi-final place at the T20 World Cup, coach Rob Walters said on Thursday.

A win for New Zealand in Friday’s night’s Super Eights clash in Colombo will see them top Group 2 and join the already-qualified England in the final four.

A defeat would leave the door ajar for Pakistan to beat eliminated Sri Lanka on Saturday with the second semi-final berth then being decided on net run rate.

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand were in trouble at 84-6 against Sri Lanka on Wednesday before the captain steered them to 168-7 and a thumping 61-run win which knocked out the co-hosts.

"I think if you look historically at the Black Caps, you would probably say that they’re a team that have been great problem solvers," Walters told reporters.

"They are street smart, they find a way to understand the conditions quickly.

"It’s certainly something that we pride ourselves on. We can adapt to conditions quickly and find a method."

England are the only team to secure a place in the semi-finals so far after skipper Harry Brook’s match-winning century against Pakistan.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is aware of England’s threat.

"You’re always confident going into these fixtures, especially when we know what the surface is going to be like," said Ravindra, who took four wickets against Sri Lanka.

"But I think it’d be silly to underestimate England at any point.

"They’re obviously such a quality unit and they’ve shown this in how well they’ve been bowling.

"They’ve got world-class batters throughout their order."

New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup with 61-run victory
New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup with 61-run victory
Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan shine in latest T20I rankings
Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan shine in latest T20I rankings
PSL franchise Sialkot Stallionz owner denies bankruptcy rumors
PSL franchise Sialkot Stallionz owner denies bankruptcy rumors
'No longer player of T20': Babar Azam's form again under experts' scrutiny
'No longer player of T20': Babar Azam's form again under experts' scrutiny
ECB stresses Hundred inclusivity after reports of Pakistan players being shunned
ECB stresses Hundred inclusivity after reports of Pakistan players being shunned
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi 'remains a very dangerous opponent'
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi 'remains a very dangerous opponent'
Pakistan's WC fate hangs in balance yet again
Pakistan's WC fate hangs in balance yet again
'Tactical errors': Cricket fraternity reacts to Pakistan's defeat against England
'Tactical errors': Cricket fraternity reacts to Pakistan's defeat against England