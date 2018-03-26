Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 26 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan squad for T20 series against West Indies announced

Faizan Lakhani

Monday Mar 26, 2018

KARACHI: The trio of young PSL performers Asif Ali, Hussain Talat and Shaheen Shah Afridi were rewarded for their outstanding performances during the league with a call by Pakistan’s selection committee for three-match series against the West Indies.

The 15 member squad for the three T20Is to be played on 1st, 2nd and 3rd of April in Karachi was announced by the chief selector on Monday.

“Asif Ali, Hussain Talat and Shaheen Shah Afridi makes a place in the T-20 squad after performing well in the recent concluded PSL's third edition,” said chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.

“Rahat Ali also gets a chance in the squad after bowling well in the league,” he added.

Tickets to go on sale today for Pakistan-West Indies series

Three-match T20 series will take place in Karachi

The chief selector further added that Imad Wasim and Ruman Raees have yet to recover from their injuries sustained during the PSL and therefore were not considered for selection.

Meanwhile, Usman Khan Shinwari has also made a comeback in the team after recovering from his injury.

Tickets will go on sale today (Monday) for the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi.

Tickets will be available online and through a courier company for the matches on April 1, 2 and 4 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Prices for the tickets have been reduced with the general enclosure tickets now being sold for Rs500 and the VIP ticket for Rs6,000.

15-member T20 squad
Ahmed Shehzad
Fakhar Zaman
Babar Azam
Shoaib Malik
Asif Ali
Sarfraz Ahmed (C)(WK)
Hussain Talat
Faheem Ashraf
Muhammad Nawaz
Shahdab Khan
Muhammad Amir
Hasan Ali
Rahat Ali
Usman Khan Shinwari
Shaheen Shah Afridi



