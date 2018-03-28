Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
SAMSaadat Ali Mujahid

Six killed in Diamer landslide

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Locals gather at the site of landslide. Photo: Geo News

GILGIT: Six people were killed when a landslide hit Darel subdivision of Diamer district Wednesday.

According to eye-witnesses, seven people came under the landslide in Fugage village of Darel when they were clearing the debris left by Tuesday night’s landslide, as it had blocked the road.

Six died on the spot while one got injured and was taken to District Headquarters Hospital Chilas. He was later shifted to Gilgit due to his critical condition.

Following the incident, locals started rescue work on self-help basis, during which bodies of four of the deceased persons were recovered while search was under way for the remaining two.

Photo: Geo News

Later, a rescue team headed by Darel Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Tariq was sent to the area on orders by Diamer Deputy Commissioner Dildar Malik.

Diamer is the district of Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, situated in the country’s far north, where downpour often results in landsliding. Such incidents block road networks in the affected villages, confining locals to their houses while at the same time stranding commuters.

People are also seldom able to contact relevant authorities for help as communications networks are poor in far-off areas of the region.  

