Fawad, Deepika to share stage in Dubai tomorrow

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan will share the stage once again.

The two actors stole hearts with their sizzling chemistry when they walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra in 2016.

According to Pinkvilla, the actors will now be seen together on stage at an event in Dubai on March 30.

Apart from the two, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff and other stars will also attend the event.

Irrfan Khan was also going to be a part of the event, but he will not be able to attend as he is undergoing treatment for NeuroEndocrine Tumor in London.

Earlier, Fawad and Deepika had expressed desire to work together in a film.

Fawad had earlier said, “I would be very excited to work with Deepika. It would be an amazing experience. I am very excited and enthusiastic about it. It would be the two right words to describe my feelings about our collaboration.”

It was reported earlier that Fawad was the first choice for the role of Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat.

A source had claimed that Deepika had recommended Fawad to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The source had said, “Deepika personally arranged for a meeting between Sanjay and Fawad. The two met and had a cordial chat. However, nothing came out of it. Sanjay did not see Fawad in the role of Deepika’s husband.”