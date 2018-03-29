No judicial NRO or judicial martial law in the works: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar assured on Thursday that there will no 'judicial NRO' or judicial martial law in the country.



He made the remarks while interacting with senior counsel Naeem Bukhari, who is representing a petitioner in the case related to Capital Development Authority's officials on deputation.

Following Tuesday's meeting of the chief justice with the prime minister, there had been reports of a 'judicial NRO' in the making, wherein former premier Nawaz Sharif would be saved from the corruption cases against him.

During today's hearing, Bukhari claimed that there is a lot of talk of a 'judicial martial law' these days. To this, the chief justice remarked, "Let me clarify, no judicial martial law or judicial NRO is being planned. There will be only Constitution and democracy in the country, nothing else."

"If I say that nothing is happening then several TV shows will close down," he quipped.

Earlier, the chief justice observed that the judiciary should be critiqued but justly, as this will lead to reforms in the institution.

"The other day someone referred to the posters in my favour in Karachi. They do not know I have ordered their removal. If I slap a ban today than the business of many will shut down," he remarked.