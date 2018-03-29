Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
AFP

Australia cricket coach Lehmann to quit after South Africa series

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Lehmann is resigning despite being cleared of any role in the ball-tampering scandal

JOHANNESBURG: Darren Lehmann, coach of the scandal-tainted Australia cricket team, said Thursday he would quit after the fourth and final Test of a series in South Africa.

"This will be my last Test as head coach of the Australian cricket team," Lehmann told a press conference on the eve of the match.

"Saying goodbye to the players was the toughest thing I have ever had to do."

Lehmann, who was not was due to leave the job until after the 2019 Ashes series in England, is quitting despite being cleared of any role in the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the sport.

Tearful Steve Smith accepts full responsibility for ball-tampering scandal

Smith and Warner were stripped of their roles and banned from international and domestic cricket for a year

His decision follows 12-month bans given to captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for the roles they played in a plot to cheat in Cape Town during the third Test last Saturday.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the ball-tampering plan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Behaviour in cricket has sunk to 'abysmal' levels: Pakistan coach Arthur

Behaviour in cricket has sunk to 'abysmal' levels: Pakistan coach Arthur

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Pakistani child bowling prodigies impress Akram, Warne

Pakistani child bowling prodigies impress Akram, Warne

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan series: West Indies team to arrive by two different flights

Pakistan series: West Indies team to arrive by two different flights

 Updated 2 hours ago
Traffic plan for Pakistan vs West Indies revealed

Traffic plan for Pakistan vs West Indies revealed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan won’t be complacent against West Indies, says Hasan Ali

Pakistan won’t be complacent against West Indies, says Hasan Ali

 Updated 16 hours ago
West Indies squad for T20 series against Pakistan announced

West Indies squad for T20 series against Pakistan announced

 Updated 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Australian cricket scandal: What we know

Australian cricket scandal: What we know

 Updated 7 hours ago
Tim Paine rides wheel of fortune in the wake of tampering scandal

Tim Paine rides wheel of fortune in the wake of tampering scandal

 Updated 18 hours ago
Pakistan team kicks off training ahead of Windies series

Pakistan team kicks off training ahead of Windies series

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM