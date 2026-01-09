Pakistan-Sri Lanka second T20I abandoned due to rain

Rain forces abandonment of Pakistan-Sri Lanka second T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, on January 9, 2026. — AFP

The second game of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to relentless rain on Friday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The weather caused repeated interruptions, preventing the toss from taking place and leaving no possibility for the match to proceed. Both teams will now turn their focus to the final encounter of the series.

The green shirts currently lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener at the same venue on Wednesday. In that match, the visitors successfully chased a modest target of 129, winning by six wickets with 20 balls to spare.

The third and final match of the series is scheduled to take place at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan got off to a strong start as openers Farhan and Saim Ayub put together a 59-run partnership until Ayub was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay.

Ayub scored 24 off 18 balls, including three fours and a six.

Farhan then added 25 runs for the second wicket with captain Salman Ali Agha before both batters fell in successive overs, leaving Pakistan at 101/3.

Farhan finished as the top-scorer with a quickfire 51 off 36 deliveries, featuring four fours and two sixes, while Agha contributed 16 off 11 balls, with two fours.

Pakistan lost another wicket when Fakhar Zaman was stumped off Dhananjaya de Silva in the 14th over after scoring five off 10 balls.

With 23 runs still needed, Usman Khan and Shadab Khan steadied the chase, putting together a match-winning partnership and guiding Pakistan to victory in the 17th over. Shadab remained unbeaten on 18 off 12 balls, while Usman finished 7 not out.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Theekshana and de Silva each claimed a wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Agha's decision to field first proved effective as his bowlers skittled the home side for 128 in 19.2 overs. Sri Lanka's innings started poorly, losing both openers—Kamil Mishara (0) and Pathum Nissanka—inside the powerplay with just 15 runs on the board.

Kusal Mendis (14) and Dhananjaya de Silva (10) attempted to stabilise the innings, putting on 22 runs for the third wicket before falling in quick succession, leaving Sri Lanka at 38/4 in 6.5 overs.

Janith Liyanage then anchored the middle order, scoring 40 off 31 balls, including two fours and a six, before being dismissed by Abrar Ahmed in the 18th over.

Left-arm pacer Salman Mirza added further damage, dismissing captain Dasun Shanaka (12) and tailender Chameera (0) in the penultimate over.

Mohammad Wasim Jr wrapped up the innings by catching Maheesh Theekshana off his bowling on the second ball of the final over.

Abrar Ahmed and Salman Mirza led Pakistan’s bowling attack with three wickets each, while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr claimed two wickets apiece.