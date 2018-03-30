Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 30 2018
Web Desk

OGRA recommends Rs5.26 per litre decrease in price of petrol

Friday Mar 30, 2018

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended a decrease of Rs5.26 per litre in the price of petrol with effect from April 1.

The regulator on Friday recommended in a summary to the Petroleum Division that the price of petrol be reduced by Rs5.26 per litre bringing the rate down from the existing Rs88.7 to Rs82.81 per litre.

However, the summary recommended minor increases in the rates of other petroleum products for the month of April.

The price of high-speed diesel has been recommended to increase by Rs0.65 taking it to Rs99.10 per litre while kerosene oil may face an increase of Rs0.13 making it Rs76.59 per litre. 

Similarly, light diesel oil faces a hike of Rs0.55, increasing its per litre price to Rs65.85.

The Ministry of Finance will make a final decision on the recommendations after consultations with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.




