Students of Islamia University visited Corps headquarter, Bahawalpur. Photo: Geo News file

RAWALPINDI: Students of Islamia University visited Corps headquarter Bahawalpur on Friday, informed ISPR.



Under the programme which aims to inform students about the army preparation, the varsity students spent an entire day with the soldiers.

The military's media wing said that the students were shown military weaponry and armoured vehicles, and were also allowed to use small firearms.