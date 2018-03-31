Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has a “one-point agenda” of getting former premier Nawaz Sharif a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Khan responded to PM Abbasi’s recent remarks about the Senate polls saying it was a common knowledge that “money works” in Senate polls.

“I have been saying this for years: money works in [Senate] polls. Did they not know this before? Now that they have lost, they are [crying] that the elections [were manipulated],” the PTI chief said.

“There can be no alliance with corrupt leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari,” he reiterated.

He further claimed that both Nawaz Sharif and former dictator Pervez Musharraf had offered him seats in the past.

PM calls for new Senate chairman, says Sanjrani holds no respect

Nawaz can give party policy from prison as well, remarks Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Khan also lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as he drew attention to provincial budget allocations.

Claiming that 55 percent of Punjab’s budget had been spent on the provincial capital alone, he said, adding, “This amount [spent on Lahore] is three times of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's budget.”

“Half of the budget of Punjab or Lahore goes to [construction] of roads,” Khan said, adding that the “people of Multan never needed the Metro Bus service in the first place.”

“Even despite Rs60 billion spent on Multan’s Metro Bus project, the buses are running empty,” he continued, and called on the National Accountability Bureau to “once again probe into the project.”

Taking direct aim at Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI chairman asked why the Shehbaz and Begum Kulsoom — Nawaz’s wife who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London — have had to resort to travelling abroad for medical treatment.

“Shehbaz Sharif failed to build a single hospital during his tenure where he or Begum Kulsoom Nawaz could be treated,” he said, drawing comparison to Shaukat Khanum Hospital. “It is the best hospital [in Pakistan]. I received medical care there twice.”

Khan further vowed to continue “informing the public about the ruling party’s corruption.” 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

 Updated 7 hours ago
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

 Updated 11 hours ago
Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

 Updated 13 hours ago
PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

 Updated 16 hours ago
Karachi footpath school: SC gives a week to Sindh govt to resolve issue

Karachi footpath school: SC gives a week to Sindh govt to resolve issue

 Updated 16 hours ago
MPA Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan joins PML-Q

MPA Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan joins PML-Q

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM