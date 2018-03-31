Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
AFP

ICC should have more teams in World Cup, says Nepal's Lamichhane

By
AFP

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

17-year-old Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane. Photo: Sandeep Lamichhane Official Twitter

NEW DELHI: Nepal´s cricket sensation Sandeep Lamichhane Saturday urged the game´s administrators to increase the number of teams in the World Cup and give associate nations a better chance of playing on the sport´s biggest stage.

Lamichhane, 17, and his teammates made history earlier this month when Nepal gained one-day international status at the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

The 2019 World Cup in England and Wales will have 10 teams -- including the West Indies and Afghanistan, who won their spots in tournament through the qualifiers.

Lamichhane -- the first Nepalese player to land an Indian Premier League deal -- believes the International Cricket Council should give more opportunities to up-and-coming teams.

"Every player from every country dreams of playing (in) the World Cup," the leg-spinner told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

"ICC should have increased the number of teams so that every player gets a chance to play (in) the World Cup and grow their cricket to the top level."

He has come a long way from competing against players from associate nations to playing with some of cricket´s biggest stars in India´s cash-rich Twenty20 tournament.

The IPL´s Delhi Daredevils paid $318,000 to sign him in January.

Now Lamichhane, who has been likened to spin legend Shane Warne, is being coached by World Cup-winning former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

"He is a fantastic player from his era to now and it´s a precious moment to share a dressing room with him," Lamichhane said of the batting great.

A new era

The Nepalese teenager also trained at Michael Clarke´s cricket academy in Sydney after he was spotted by the former Australian skipper at the Hong Kong T20 Blitz tournament in 2016.

The same year, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) was suspended by the ICC because of political interference by the Himalayan nation´s government.

Lamichhane is hopeful that his IPL stint will be the start of a new era for Nepal´s cricketers.

"We were nowhere in cricket in the last two years (but) after getting ODI status recently we are getting lots of opportunities," he said.

"I think (the IPL) is a great opportunity for me and it will help grow our cricket back home.

"We want to remain... an ODI nation and we want to play Test cricket as well."

Lamichhane added that exposure at the game´s highest level will help bridge the gap between players from associate nations and cricket´s powerhouses.

At Delhi, he will be joined by Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand pacemen Trent Boult and South Africa´s Kagiso Rabada.

"Some of the balls which can´t be hit by associate players, (top players) can smash them anywhere," Lamichhane said.

The "difference is experience, we don´t get to play those big games. We don´t get that kind of exposure."

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Struggling Djokovic splits with coach Agassi

Struggling Djokovic splits with coach Agassi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Salah strikes again as Liverpool ride their luck to beat Palace

Salah strikes again as Liverpool ride their luck to beat Palace

 Updated 9 hours ago
Australia new boys flop as South Africa turn screw

Australia new boys flop as South Africa turn screw

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan finalise 12-member team for 1st T20 against West Indies

Pakistan finalise 12-member team for 1st T20 against West Indies

 Updated 11 hours ago
Streak shocked by sacking as Zimbabwe coach

Streak shocked by sacking as Zimbabwe coach

 Updated 13 hours ago
England's Hales replaces Warner in IPL Sunrisers squad

England's Hales replaces Warner in IPL Sunrisers squad

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Javeria, bowlers power Pakistan to 2-1 T20I series win in Sri Lanka

Javeria, bowlers power Pakistan to 2-1 T20I series win in Sri Lanka

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan pioneers hail reverse swing as 'art' not 'cheating'

Pakistan pioneers hail reverse swing as 'art' not 'cheating'

 Updated 19 hours ago
Eleven West Indies players arrive in Karachi for T20Is

Eleven West Indies players arrive in Karachi for T20Is

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM