Sialkot to announce logo and name of franchise president today

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) is seen with Kamil Khan, the co-owner of the newly awarded Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise from Sialkot. — X@13kamilkhan/File

LAHORE: Kamil Khan, the co-owner of the newly awarded Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise from Sialkot, has said the team entered the auction with a clear vision and ambitious plans for the future.

Speaking in Lahore, Khan said the franchise would officially announce its team logo and the name of its president today. He noted that the franchise management is keen to build a competitive squad by attracting some of the world’s best players for the upcoming PSL season.

“Our aim is to bring top international talent to the Sialkot team,” Khan said. “At the same time, we will rely on a strong local coaching staff to develop our players and represent the region with pride.”

The Sialkot co-owner also expressed confidence that PSL matches would continue to draw large crowds, regardless of where the fixtures are held.

“Wherever the PSL is played, the fans will turn up,” he said. “The league has grown into a major attraction for cricket lovers across the country.”

Khan said he was particularly looking forward to Sialkot’s matches against Lahore Qalandars, describing the rivalry as both competitive and friendly.

“The match against Lahore Qalandars will be enjoyable. We are rivals on the field, but we are also friends,” he added.

He praised the PSL platform for helping Pakistani cricket grow, stressing, “The PSL will move forward and become even stronger.”

He also noted that key decisions about the franchise would be finalised in consultations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Everything will be finalised in coordination with the PCB,” he said.

Sialkot officially secured a franchise, thanks to OZ Developers and owner Hamza Majeed, who won the team at a star-studded auction with a record Rs1.85 billion bid on Friday.

The Sialkot franchise, the latest addition to the PSL, is expected to bring fresh energy to the tournament.