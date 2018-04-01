Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Institutions become weak by meddling in each other’s affairs: Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

HYDERABAD: Institutions become weak by meddling in the affairs of each other, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday.

While talking to journalists in Hyderabad, Bilawal spoke about the recent tiff between the executive and judiciary, saying the latter should do its work and leave the politicians to do their job.

If politicians are failing at their work then the public has the authority to vote them out, he added.

Bilawal criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying the party has weakened institutions. But judicial activism should be decreased, he said.

Moreover, the PPP chairperson also said that space for politics of ideology was diminishing.

About Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement regarding the Senate chairperson, Bilawal said the premier should take back his words.

The premier, in a direct reference to Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani had said: “The Senate chairman also serves as the acting president and it is a disgrace to the country that a man who bought votes became the leader of the upper house. Can there be any respect for the country after that?”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate election blot on country’s democratic history: Siraj

Senate election blot on country’s democratic history: Siraj

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz says NAB constitutionally mandated to probe irregularities

Shehbaz says NAB constitutionally mandated to probe irregularities

 Updated 4 hours ago
SSGC hints at conditional gas supply to KE on match days

SSGC hints at conditional gas supply to KE on match days

 Updated 7 hours ago
Economy would crash if political instability continues: Ahsan Iqbal

Economy would crash if political instability continues: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 8 hours ago
PFA seals various factories, food outlets in south Punjab

PFA seals various factories, food outlets in south Punjab

Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Jhelum coal mine accident kills four, injures two labourers

Jhelum coal mine accident kills four, injures two labourers

Updated 10 hours ago
MQM-P leader from Hyderabad joins PSP

MQM-P leader from Hyderabad joins PSP

 Updated 10 hours ago
Prayers, feast mark Easter celebrations across Pakistan

Prayers, feast mark Easter celebrations across Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM