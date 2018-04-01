Senate election blot on country’s democratic history: Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq pictured while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Photo: Geo News

HYDERABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the Senate election held last month has become a stain on the country’s democratic history.

Addressing media here, Siraj said the politicians who used money in the election process would only be interested in solving their own problems instead of the masses’.

“Certain corrupt politicians have hijacked country’s politics and democracy,” he said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also merely played the role of a silent bystander, the JI chief lamented.

Various political figures, including those from the ruling party, have criticised "horse-trading" in the Senate election held on March 3.

Siraj also criticised the treatment meted out to the prime minister during his recent private visit to the United States, and said the government has insulted the masses by not giving any reaction to the incident.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was seen at an airport in the US without any security protocol during a visit to the country, Geo News reported on March 24.

He was reportedly made to go through security check at the airport like a common person.