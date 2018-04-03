CJP takes suo motu notice of rape, murder of minor girl in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of the rape of a minor girl who was found murdered two days ago in the city.



The Supreme Court has ordered Punjab Inspector General Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan to submit a report before it within 48 hours.

A postmortem report had confirmed earlier today the rape of the girl, who was nearly six-year-old.

The report also stated that the minor’s body had 21 torture marks on it.

On Sunday, the girl was reported to have been kidnapped and later in the day her bruised body was recovered from the fields. Her body was handed over to the bereaved after post-mortem and laid to rest later in the day.

The FIR stated that an unidentified person raped the minor and then strangled her.

On Monday, the police said a case against unidentified persons was filed under the name of the deceased minor’s father Mohammad Afzal.

Soon after the news of the incident made rounds, the residents of Jaranwala closed shops and markets to protest the rape and murder of the minor. The protest continued for the second day on Tuesday.

The traders and shop owners had called for a shutter-down strike and even the lawyers boycotted the courts seeking justice for the six-year-old and the female student found dead in Faisalabad earlier on.

The protesters took to streets in different parts of the city and shouted slogans against the police, demanding immediate arrest of the murderer.

On March 25, Aabida, a student of MA English at Government College University Faisalabad, went missing. Her body was recovered from Dijkot three days later on March 28, with initial post-mortem report suggesting she was raped before being killed.

The incident resulted in protests by her class fellows. The National Commission for Human Rights also took notice of the brutal murder and summoned a report from DPO Faisalabad, but the culprits remained at large till this report was filed.