Lawyers assault YouTuber Rajab Butt following appearance at Karachi court

YouTube Rajab Butt pictured during his appearance at additional district and sessions court central, in Karachi on December 29, 2025. — Geo News

Rajab Butt faces case registered against him at Hyderi Police Station.

Assault by lawyers leave YouTuber with torn shirt, bloodied mouth.

Lawyers say Butt spoke against them in a vlog after last appearance.

KARACHI: YouTuber Rajab Butt was assaulted following an appearance at an additional district and sessions court in Karachi in a case related to controversial statement.

Appearing before the city court along with TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, alias Naniwaala, in relation to a bail plea, Butt was subjected to assault by lawyers, which left him with a bloodied mouth and torn shirt.

The lawyers claimed that the YouTuber had made "derogatory remarks" against them in a vlog after his previous appearance before the court, where he said that the one who filed a case against me "does not seem like a lawyer".

Butt has been named in a case registered against him at the Hyderi Police Station by Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi related to controversial remarks.

Confirming the incident, the YouTuber's counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq said that some lawyers had attacked his client and continued to beat him and injured him within the court premises.

"This is an unfortunate thing that has no place in any educated society," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, during the hearing today, the court extended Butt's interim bail till January 13, 2026 and adjourned the case over his bail plea till the same date.

Apart from the controversial speech case, Butt is also booked in another case, facing charges of promoting gambling and betting applications.

Earlier this month, the YouTuber, along with TikToker Naniwala secured a transit bail from the Islamabad High Court after their return to the country from the UK, from where the former was deported as his visa was revoked.

The duo then also got interim bail from a sessions court in Lahore on December 15.