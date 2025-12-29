NDMA issues alert as westerly wave set to enter Pakistan

A representational image of a road, hills and trees covered in snow in the northern areas of Pakistan. — APP

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday, issued a weather alert as a westerly wave is set to enter the country and affect various parts over the coming days.

The NDMA, in its advisory, said that the westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country tonight (December 29) and is expected to intensify from December 30. The authority said the system is projected to grip most upper and central parts of the country on December 31 and persist in the upper regions till the morning of January 2, 2026.

According to NDMA, snowfall under the influence of the weather system may lead to road closures and slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from the night of December 30 till the morning of January 2, 2026.

It also warned of a likelihood of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the same period.

Tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable and high-altitude areas during the spell.

The authority added that fog conditions are expected to subside in central and southern Punjab as well as upper Sindh during the wet spell.

In view of the anticipated conditions, NDMA said it has advised all concerned Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority, the State Disaster Management Authority and the ICT Administration to ensure all necessary preparedness and response measures.

The authority urged relevant authorities to remain vigilant, ensure timely dissemination of information, keep emergency response teams on alert, and take proactive measures to minimise potential risks to life, property and critical infrastructure.

NDMA said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to ensure timely response and mitigation efforts.

The authority advised the general public to stay informed about the latest weather updates and advisories by using the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application, particularly before planning travel to affected regions.