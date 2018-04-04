Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
GEO NEWS

SC disposes of contempt petition against Imran Khan

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court disposed on Wednesday the contempt of court petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan.  

Senior lawyer Naseer Ahmed Kiyani had filed the petition against Imran, accusing the PTI chief of making derogatory remarks against former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry.

As the hearing went under way, the petitioner's counsel, Hashmat Habib, informed the apex court that he cannot make contact with his client.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, then disposed of the petition. 

The apex court is also expected to take up today contempt petitions against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Iftikhar Chaudhry.

The petitions have been filed by lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi.

Comments

