PM should take notice of 'suspicious' activities in Balochistan, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif termed suspicious on Wednesday the recent changes in Balochistan’s politics as well as the election of the Senate chairman.



He also called on the prime minister to take notice of these suspicious things.

Interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family, Nawaz said he does not know the inside story but what [PPP co-chairman] Asif Zardari is doing is shameful.

He also asked PTI chairman Imran Khan to declare if his party members did not vote for the PPP candidate in the recent Senate chairman elections.

"Politicians should have some principles," he said, referring to Imran's earlier claims that he would never side with Zardari.

Nawaz also said that there is no room for a delay in the elections, adding that no 'doctrine of necessity' will be accepted.

NAB's controversial history



The three-time prime minister asserted that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should also take notice of the vengeful activities of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"NAB played a role in making Musharraf’s government. He [Musharraf] admitted to this in an interview," claimed Nawaz, referring to the election of Zafarullah Khan Jamali as prime minister during the military dictator's tenure.

Nawaz also stated that it is unfortunate that NAB’s laws, made by dictators, could not be replaced.

Talking about former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary today, Nawaz said an elected premier was hanged on this day. "We are struggling to change this history," he said, adding that, "there should be legislation against martial laws and those who sanctify it in Parliament".



"The country was freed from the British but then became prisoner of martial laws," he lamented.



The former premier claimed that he has not spoken with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his recent meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.

He also supported the right of voting for overseas Pakistanis, saying he has always advocated for it.

Moreover, Nawaz said there is no need for Parliament, adding that everything should be assigned to the chief justice. "People have been awaiting justice for generations but the chief justice is checking the quality of milk," he said, referring to the Supreme Court's recent suo motu notices of several public welfare issues.

Continuing his tirade against Imran Khan, Nawaz questioned the Supreme Court's decision to regularise his, and other, properties in Bani Gala "even though he accepted it is illegal".

Corruption case, wife's ailment

Talking about his corruption case, Nawaz lamented the judge’s refusal to let him go abroad to be with his wife, despite doctors’ advice to do so.

Nawaz's wife Kulsoom has been in London seeking cancer treatment since late last year. Nawaz and Maryam have twice requested the court in recent months to exempt them from appearance so they can go abroad but the pleas have been refused.

Talking to reporters, Maryam added that her mother's radiotherapy is under way after which doctors will give their opinion on her health and future course of action.

She wondered how the government is supposed to function when cases have been lodged against so many government officials, adding that they are forced to sit in courts all day.