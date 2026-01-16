Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to rejoin parliamentary committees, pursue dialogue

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah speaks in the National Assembly session on December 17, 2024. — X/@NAofPakistan

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to return to parliamentary committees, stressing dialogue and cooperation to ease political tensions.

"PTI should come back and sit in the standing committees and play its full role in parliament," he said while speaking during Geo News programme, 'Naya Pakistan'.

Stressing the importance of cooperation and building trust, Sanaullah said that PTI leaders also believed that solutions lay through parliament and dialogue.

The senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader urged the PTI to cooperate with the government on certain matters and "improve its conduct" to help build political trust.

He said the government had taken better and positive steps, adding that similar gestures from PTI would help create an environment of confidence-building.

Sanaullah said that the National Assembly speaker notified Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the opposition leader in the NA after taking the views of opposition members.

Achakzai had been nominated for the top parliamentary post by PTI founder Imran Khan following the disqualification of his predecessor Omar Ayub after being sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in a May 9 case.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif held positive views about Achakzai, stressing the TTAP chief stood by the party during difficult times.

However, he said that he was unaware of any contact between Achakzai and Nawaz.

The senior PML-N leader stated that the process to appoint Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas as the opposition leader in the upper house would begin once the Senate chairman returns to office, likely next week.

Referring to political engagement, Sanaullah said there were contacts with PTI leaders, who also believed in parliament and dialogue. "Whenever politicians have held talks, it has created ease and a way forward."

However, he said PTI leaders have consistently stated that their party founder was not in favour of negotiations, though they hoped to persuade him if granted a meeting at Adiala jail.

He also said PTI’s preparations suggested it would not call off its February 8 protest call, urging the party to return to parliament and play a positive role after the protest's outcome.