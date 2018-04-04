NAB starts probe against Musharraf, Bureau’s letter confirms move

Inquiry into alleged corruption and misuse of authority against General (retd) Musharraf has been initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an official document confirms. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Inquiry into alleged corruption and misuse of authority against General (retd) Musharraf has been initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an official document confirms.



A NAB letter written by Nasir Raza, Deputy Director of Bureau’s Investigation Wing, reveals, “The competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence committed by the subject accused [Gen (retd) Musharraf and others] under the provisions of NAO, 1999.”

The letter issued on March 27, 2018, was addressed to Col (retd) Inam-ul-Rahiem- the person on whose petition the Islamabad High Court in a recent judgment had directed the NAB to proceed against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf for his alleged corruption and misuse of authority during his tenure.

The subject of the NAB letter is: “CALL UP NOTICE TO THE PERSON ACQUAINTED WITH THE FACTS OF THE CASE U/S 19 OF NAO, 1999- INQUIRY AGAINST GENERAL (RETD) PERVEZ MUSHARRAF AND OTHERS”.

Through this official communication, Inam-ul-Rahiem was told: “Whereas the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence committed by the subject accused under the provisions of NAO, 1999.

“Whereas, the subject inquiry has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of said offence.

“In view, thereof, you are hereby called upon to appear on April 3, 2018, at 10:00 AM at NAB Civil Centre, G-6, Islamabad before Malik Zubair Ahmad, Deputy Director, IW-1 along with documentary proof in support of your complaint in the subject inquiry……”

When approached, Col (retd) Inam-ul-Rahiem told The News Tuesday evening that he went to the NAB office in the same afternoon and met the investigation officer. The retired colonel said that he provided all the documentary evidence against Musharraf to the NAB officer.

Col (retd) Inam, who is also convener Ex-Servicemen Legal Form, had earlier gone to the IHC to push the NAB to proceed against Musharraf. Following his petition filed before the court, the IHC recently in its order had directed the Bureau to proceed against Pervez Musharraf for his alleged corruption while holding the office of president of Pakistan. The direction came from a division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The Islamabad High Court had declared that NAB has the jurisdiction to investigate General (retd) Pervez Musharraf for his assets beyond known sources of income, corruption and corrupt practices.

The IHC had also declared a NAB letter dated April 25, 2013, as illegal that the anti-graft body had written to complainant Inam-ul-Rahiem advocate informing him that the Bureau could not initiate investigation proceedings against Musharraf for want of jurisdiction. Rahiem had filed a complaint before NAB seeking an investigation into Musharraf’s assets inside and outside the country as these were beyond his known sources of income. After NAB returned his application, he had filed a petition before the IHC.

The IHC order had declared: "The Bureau is vested with the power and jurisdiction to consider the complaint of the petitioner and after such consideration, it is of the opinion that an offence under the Ordinance of 1999 is prima facie made out, then it will become a duty of the NAB to proceed to inquire, investigate and take all other steps mandated under the Ordinance of 1999. Across the board, accountability is an onerous statutory obligation of the Bureau under the mandate of the Ordinance of 1999. Public trust and confidence is the hallmark of effective and result oriented accountability. It is the duty of the Bureau to consider every information or complaint laid before it by a citizen and then to fulfil its statuary obligations by proceeding under the Ordinance of 1999 in a fair and transparent manner without fear or favour."

Originally published in The News