Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Punjab government admits difficulties in arresting Khadim Hussain Rizvi

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Malik Ahmed Khan. Photo: Geo News 

The Punjab government spokesperson admitted to difficulties in arresting Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan which has staged a protest sit-in in Lahore.

Speaking to Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada on Tuesday night, Malik Ahmed Khan said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah is holding negotiations with the protesters to resolve the issue peacefully.

Khan claimed that the authorities fear that any arrests or other adverse action will lead to a situation like the one created in Faizabad, Islamabad late last year when the religious party clashed with the government during its prolonged sit-in.

Dharna violence case: ATC issues non-bailable warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others

On Monday, ATC, in separate case, had issued arrest and production order of religious party's head, others

“We are hopeful that the protest will not reach Islamabad this time around,” he said further.

Rizvi is facing around two dozen cases related to the Faizabad protest violence in Islamabad.

He has been declared an absconder by various anti-terrorism courts owing to his no-show in hearings and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

However, Rizvi is yet to be brought to book.

At present, the religious party led by Rizvi is holding a sit-in in Lahore to press the government to act on the terms of the agreement reached between the two sides when the Faizabad sit-in concluded. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

 Updated 2 hours ago
Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Updated 3 hours ago
Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM