Punjab government admits difficulties in arresting Khadim Hussain Rizvi

Malik Ahmed Khan. Photo: Geo News

The Punjab government spokesperson admitted to difficulties in arresting Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan which has staged a protest sit-in in Lahore.

Speaking to Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada on Tuesday night, Malik Ahmed Khan said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah is holding negotiations with the protesters to resolve the issue peacefully.

Khan claimed that the authorities fear that any arrests or other adverse action will lead to a situation like the one created in Faizabad, Islamabad late last year when the religious party clashed with the government during its prolonged sit-in.

“We are hopeful that the protest will not reach Islamabad this time around,” he said further.

Rizvi is facing around two dozen cases related to the Faizabad protest violence in Islamabad.

He has been declared an absconder by various anti-terrorism courts owing to his no-show in hearings and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

However, Rizvi is yet to be brought to book.

At present, the religious party led by Rizvi is holding a sit-in in Lahore to press the government to act on the terms of the agreement reached between the two sides when the Faizabad sit-in concluded.