Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
REUTERS

YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Nasim Aghdam. Photo:abc7ny

The woman identified by police as the attacker who wounded three people at YouTube’s headquarters in California was a vegan blogger who accused the video-sharing service of discriminating against her, according to her online profile.

Police said 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam from San Diego was behind Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube’s offices in Silicon Valley, south of San Francisco, where the company owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google employs nearly 2,000 people.

A man was in critical condition and two women were seriously wounded in the attack, which ended when Aghdam shot and killed herself.

“The San Bruno Police Department is investigating a motive for this shooting. At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted,” police said in a statement.

Gunwoman wounds three at YouTube's California offices, commits suicide

The shooting comes as the latest in a string of mass killings carried out in the US in recent years

Aghdam’s online profile shows she was a vegan activist who ran a website called NasimeSabz.com, meaning “Green Breeze” in Persian, where she posted about Persian culture and veganism, as well as long passages critical of YouTube.

A screenshot of a video posted on Aghnam’s YouTube channel before it was taken down on Tuesday, showed her complaining that “YouTube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!”

YouTube spokesperson Jessica Mason could not immediately be reached for comment.

There are hundreds of mass shootings every year in the United States. A national debate around tighter curbs on gun ownership has intensified since the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school in February shocked the public.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87mn people

Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87mn people

 Updated 2 hours ago
Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before US House panel April 11

Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before US House panel April 11

 Updated 6 hours ago
Facebook's Zuckerberg says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

Facebook's Zuckerberg says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

 Updated 20 hours ago
SpaceX launches cargo to space station using recycled rocket, spaceship

SpaceX launches cargo to space station using recycled rocket, spaceship

 Updated yesterday
Ford could make electric cars in Germany after 2023

Ford could make electric cars in Germany after 2023

 Updated yesterday
Facebook needs ´a few years´ to fix problems: Zuckerberg

Facebook needs ´a few years´ to fix problems: Zuckerberg

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Apple to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own

Apple to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own

Updated 2 days ago
Malaysia outlaws 'fake news'; sets jail of up to six years

Malaysia outlaws 'fake news'; sets jail of up to six years

 Updated 2 days ago
China´s ´space dream´: A Long March to the moon

China´s ´space dream´: A Long March to the moon

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM