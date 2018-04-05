Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 05 2018
Web Desk

Karachi police claim couple was murdered prior to fire

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

KARACHI: A couple reportedly killed in a fire in Korangi No. 3 1/2 locality of the city late Wednesday night is said to have been murdered prior to the inferno, police informed on Thursday. 

The deceased couple has been identified as Shahid and Shamim.

The initial reports by authorities had suggested that the couple had died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire. The fire also destroyed everything in the house.

Photo: Geo News

Speaking to Geo News, Masood Khan, a relative of Shahid, had claimed earlier that the cause of death was not fire, but that they had been murdered earlier.

He added that the couple had been found with their necks slashed by a sharp object along with all their valuables missing from their house. 

Later in the day, police said in a statement that the couple was indeed murdered prior to setting fire to the house. 

Police added that their only daughter was married off recently. 

Further investigation is under way. 

