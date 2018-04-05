Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Rafique says Imran, Zardari welcome to battle PML-N, not democracy

GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. Photo: Geo News file 

KARACHI: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday advised political rivals Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari to not 'fight democracy.'

PPP Co-Chairman Zardari had said a day earlier that his party would not make come to terms with Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) come what may.

"Imran and Zardari are welcome to battle with us [PML-N] but they should not battle democracy," the minister wrote on twitter. "Their attacks are making the democratic system weak."

He further wrote that there is no transparency in the biased 'game of accountability'.

"A persistent unbiased treatment is being meted out to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his supporters."

"Those trying to defame us shall gain nothing."

The PML-N leader said that national integrity is directly linked to mutual unity and supremacy of the Constitution. 

