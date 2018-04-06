Aisam-ul-Haq retires hurt in Davis Cup match against Uzbekistan

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has retired hurt in the first match of Davis Cup Asia/Oceanic tie against Uzbekistan.

Aisam retired hurt in the second set after he injured his right thumb. He was playing against Denis Istomin, trailing 7-6, 4-1 in the second set, before the game was called to a halt.

The match was forfeited in favour of Uzbekistan after Aisam retired hurt.

The second match of the day will be played between Pakistan’s No 1 Aqeel Khan and Uzbekistan’s No 2 Sanjar Fayziev.

In an interview given to The News, former Pakistani tennis player Saeed Hai urged the players to show belief in their abilities and win games.

“To win in any sport self-belief is the most important quality,” he said.

“I know that Uzbekistan is a strong team but I am also confident that if our players show belief in their abilities then they can win this match”.

“The second most important aspect for you is to have to a solid strategy and the guts to execute it on the court and perhaps more importantly you should have plan B if your strategy fails,” he added.

Pakistan will be taking on second seed Uzbekistan in the Asia-Oceania Group I of David Cup in Islamabad on April 6 and 7.