Pakistan Cricket 2025: Youth bring laurels as seniors remain deprived of titles

Photo collage shows Pakistan mens, womens, and U19 teams during various moments throughtout the year. — AFP/PCB/ACC

While Pakistan’s senior cricket team wrapped up 2025 without winning a major event trophy, the nation’s young stars stole the spotlight. Emerging talents showcased brilliance across formats, lifting silverware and giving fans a glimpse of a promising future.

The year proved that Pakistan’s cricketing hope increasingly rests with its youth.

A disastrous start

The year began on a sour note for Pakistan as the national team suffered a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of South Africa in the second Test of the series.

Pakistan players pause in anticipation after reviewing a caught-behind appeal during Day 4 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on December 29, 2024. — AFP

The defeat set an early tone of inconsistency and disappointment.

WTC heartbreak

Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 campaign ended on a damp note.

Pakistan and West Indies share the two-match Test series trophy after the visitors clinched the final match at the Multan Cricket Stadium on January 27, 2025. — PCB

After drawing the final Test against West Indies — despite winning the opener — the Green Shirts finished at the bottom of the table with just five wins from 14 matches.

White-ball woes

The first limited-overs assignment of the year, a 50-over tri-series at home against New Zealand and South Africa, brought more frustration.

The collage of photos features the Pakistan team (left), tri-series champions New Zealand (centre), and South Africa during the ODI tri-series at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi in February 2025. — PCB

Pakistan reached the final but fell to an unbeaten New Zealand side, extending their streak of underwhelming performances.

Hosting with a twist

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 came to Pakistan, but the tournament had a sour subplot: India played all their matches at a neutral venue in Dubai, continuing the controversial "fusion formula" of avoiding tours between the two nations for three years.

The photo collage shows Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan shaking hands with India’s Rohit Sharma (left), while Team India celebrates after lifting the Champions Trophy 2025 by defeating New Zealand in the final. — ICC

Despite successfully hosting the event, Pakistan’s campaign was disappointing, with defeats to New Zealand and India, while rain washed out their clash against Bangladesh.

Down under disaster

The pain continued in New Zealand, where Pakistan endured a 4-1 T20I series defeat.

Pakistan players celebrate after a wicket by Naseem Shah, while the inset image shows New Zealand holding the series trophy following their T20I series triumph. — NZC

This was followed by a 3-0 ODI whitewash, extending their losing streak on foreign soil.

Shaheen’s side strikes gold: Lahore’s PSL treble

In a season that will be remembered for fireworks and fearless cricket, the Lahore Qalandars etched their name deeper into PSL history.

Lahore Qalandars celebrate after securing their third Pakistan Super League title with a win over Quetta Gladiators in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 25, 2025. — PCB

Led by the ever-charismatic Afridi, the Qalandars have now played four PSL finals—and emerged victorious three times, joining Islamabad United as the only teams to claim the title thrice.

The grand finale saw a high-octane clash against Quetta Gladiators, where Shaheen of the Lahore side lit up the scoreboard.

Sikandar Raza dazzled with an all-round masterclass, while Kusal Perera’s match-winning fifty left the Gladiators reeling.

A glimmer of hope at home

Pakistan finally struck back on home turf, whitewashing Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20I series.

Pakistan players celebrate with the series trophy after whitewashing Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. — PCB

But the reprieve was short-lived; in the return series in Bangladesh, the hosts exacted revenge with a 2-1 series win.

Evening out with West Indies

Pakistan and the West Indies shared spoils in dual encounters.

The photo collage shows Pakistan lifting the T20I series trophy (left) and the West Indies celebrating their ODI series triumph. — AFP

The Green Shirts claimed a 2-1 T20I series win, only to see the Caribbean team retaliate with a 2-1 ODI series victory.

Tri-series triumphs

Confidence returned as Pakistan dominated back-to-back T20 tri-series against the UAE and Afghanistan.

Pakistan players celebrate after clinching the T20I tri-series title with a victory over Afghanistan in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 7, 2025. — AFP

Salman Agha’s side capped it off by defeating Afghanistan in a low-scoring final to claim the crown.

Asia Cup 2025 agony

The ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 belonged to India, who swept Pakistan in all three encounters, including the group-stage clash, Super Four, and grand finale.

Team India celebrates after lifting the ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 trophy following their victory over Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2025. — ACC

The tournament was marred by controversy, from handshake snubs to questionable sportsmanship, and even saw India bypass the ceremonial trophy handover to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Handshake drama and trophy dilemmas: Pakistan-India 2025

The sportsmanship saga between India and Pakistan extended beyond the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, marking a series of high-profile controversies in cricket.

Skippers Salman Agha (left) and Suryakumar Yadav face off ahead of the toss in the Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP

The tension began in the group-stage clash of the Asia Cup, continued through the Super Four, and culminated in the final, where India defeated Pakistan but chose not to personally accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman and ACC president.

Similar incidents were reported in the Women’s World Cup clash between the two sides and the Hong Kong Super Sixes, major ACC events where handshakes and courtesies were allegedly ignored.

The tensions escalated further when India boycotted playing against Pakistan in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), refusing to face them in both the group stage and the semifinal.

While India’s on-field performances remained strong, their repeated off-field snubs sparked criticism across media and fan forums, raising questions about the balance between competitive rivalry and basic sportsmanship in cricket.

Leadership shift: From Rizwan to Shaheen

2025 saw Pakistan cricket witness a dramatic shuffle in their white-ball leadership.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi celebrates with captain Mohammad Rizwan (right) after taking the final Australian wicket in the third ODI at Perth Stadium on November 10, 2024. — AFP

The year’s only major captaincy change came when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to relieve wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan of his ODI duties, handing the reins to pacer Shaheen Afridi.

The decision, finalised during an Islamabad meeting between white-ball coach Mike Hesson, Director of High-Performance Aqib Javed, and the selection committee on October 20, aimed to inject fresh energy into the fifty-over squad.

Shaheen, no stranger to captaincy, had previously led Pakistan in T20Is during the New Zealand tour of January 2024.

However, following a 4-1 series defeat to the Blackcaps, he was replaced by Babar Azam, who commanded the side through last year’s T20 World Cup.

Rizwan, who led Pakistan in 20 ODIs with nine wins, had a mixed tenure marked by struggles in T20Is.

The T20 captaincy baton now passes to all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, as Pakistan looks to regroup ahead of their New Zealand tour, closing 2025 with a fresh leadership outlook and hopes for a brighter white-ball future.

Pakistan’s WTC campaign kicks off with highs and lows

The Green Shirts found form in the WTC 2025–27 opener, beating defending champions South Africa in the first Test.

Redemption at home against South Africa

South Africa bounced back to level the series.

Skippers Shan Masood (left) and Aiden Markram pose with the shared trophy after the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa ended in a draw in Rawalpindi on October 23, 2025. — AFP

But Pakistan found solace in the white-ball formats, with newly appointed ODI captain Shaheen Afridi leading the team to series wins in both T20Is and ODIs (2-1 each).

Conquering Sri Lanka

The year ended on a high as Pakistan whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the final ODI series under Shaheen’s leadership.

Pakistan players celebrate after clinching the ODI series title with a win over Sri Lanka in the final at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 16, 2025. — PCB

The series win marked back-to-back 50-over series wins.

Another T20I tri-series triumph

Pakistan closed 2025 on a victorious note, defeating Sri Lanka in the low-scoring final of a T20 tri-series.

Pakistan players celebrate after winning the T20I tri-series title with a victory over Sri Lanka in the final at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 29, 2025. — PCB

The series also featured Zimbabwe (who replaced Afghanistan).

Pakistan’s youth take 2025 by storm

While Pakistan’s senior team struggled to find silverware in 2025, the juniors stepped up and stole the spotlight, proving that the future is bright for Green Shirts.

From nail-biting finishes to historic victories, Pakistan’s rising stars claimed three major titles this year.

Hong Kong Super Sixes glory

Pakistan added another feather to their cap by winning the Hong Kong Super Sixes, dropping only one match in the group stage (a rain-affected loss to India).

Pakistan Shaheens celebrate after clinching the Hong Kong Super Sixes 2025 title with a win over Kuwait in the final at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, on November 9, 2025. — PCB

The final against Kuwait saw the juniors dominate, lifting the title for the first time and cementing their rise on the international stage.

Asia Cup Rising Stars: unbeaten and unbowed

In the inaugural ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, Pakistan went unbeaten, including a thrilling group-stage win over arch-rivals India.

Pakistan Shaheens celebrate after winning the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 title with a victory over Bangladesh A in the final at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on November 23, 2025. — PCB

The final against Bangladesh turned into a tense low-scoring showdown.

After a drawn match, a super over decided the champions, and Pakistan chased down seven runs in just three deliveries, lifting the trophy in dramatic fashion.

Historic U19 Asia Cup Triumph

Pakistan’s under-19 team made history, clinching their first-ever U19 Asia Cup title.

Pakistan Shaheens celebrate after winning the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 title with a victory over India in the final at the ICC Academy in Dubai, on December 21, 2025. — PCB

In a high-scoring clash against India, the Green Shirts produced a masterclass reminiscent of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The team set a massive total and bowled India out for a low score, securing a memorable victory for the nation.

2025 was a year of contrasts for Pakistan cricket—setbacks at the senior level were offset by junior triumphs and home-ground dominance. The year may have ended with mixed emotions, but the rising generation promises a brighter 2026.

A season of struggles for Pakistan Women

The year 2025 proved to be a stern examination for Pakistan’s women’s cricket team — a season defined more by missed opportunities and harsh lessons than by sustained success.

While there were flashes of promise, consistency remained elusive as the Women in Green navigated a calendar filled with contrasting fortunes across formats and conditions.

Pakistan’s flawless World Cup Qualifier run

The campaign began on an emphatically positive note in April, when Pakistan hosted the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore.

Pakistan celebrate their fourth win after defeating Thailand in the World Cup Qualifier in Lahore on April 17, 2025. — AFP

Playing in familiar conditions, the Green Shirts produced a dominant run, registering seven consecutive victories to underline their credentials.

Pakistan comfortably brushed aside Thailand, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Bangladesh, stamping their authority and raising hopes of a breakthrough year ahead.

The qualifiers showcased discipline with the ball and composure with the bat — traits that briefly suggested a team on the rise.

However, momentum soon slipped away once the international season gathered pace.

Ireland spring a surprise

August brought an unexpected setback when Pakistan toured Ireland for a three-match T20I series.

Ireland players celebrate their 2-1 series win over Pakistan in the third T20I in Dublin on August 10, 2025. — AFP

The hosts outplayed the visitors to clinch the series 2-1, exposing Pakistan’s struggles in adapting to foreign conditions.

The defeat also allowed Ireland to improve their head-to-head record against Pakistan. Across 22 T20I meetings between the sides, Ireland now boast six wins, while Pakistan continue to hold the upper hand with 16 victories.

Still, the series loss served as a reminder that the gap between the two teams is steadily narrowing.

Proteas edge Pakistan in Lahore

Further disappointment followed at home when South Africa visited Lahore for a three-match ODI series.

Laura Wolvaardt and Fatima Sana pose with the ODI series trophy after the Pakistan vs South Africa series in Lahore on September 15, 2025. — Cricket South Africa

Pakistan showed fight, particularly while defending totals, but the Proteas’ experience ultimately proved decisive as they sealed the series 2-1.

Despite Pakistan claiming one victory, South Africa’s success further extended their dominance in the format, taking their ODI head-to-head tally against Pakistan to 21 wins, compared to 11 for the Women in Green.

World Cup woes and rain frustration

Pakistan’s most challenging chapter of the year unfolded at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan’s matches scheduled in Colombo.

Pakistan players watch the rain from the dressing room during the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand in Colombo on October 18, 2025. — ICC

The campaign was marred by inconsistency and relentless rain. Of their fixtures, three were washed out, while Pakistan suffered four defeats — leaving them winless and frustrated.

Their tournament began with a low-scoring loss to Bangladesh, setting a difficult tone.

Against arch-rivals India, Pakistan produced a spirited bowling display, dismissing India for the first time in Women’s World Cup history, but failed to capitalise as India successfully defended their total.

Australia then asserted their dominance, with Beth Mooney’s sublime century and a fiery bowling performance handing Pakistan their third straight defeat.

Back-to-back fixtures against England and New Zealand were abandoned due to rain, further derailing Pakistan’s rhythm.

Their final completed match ended in defeat against South Africa in a high-scoring contest, before rain once again had the final say as their clash against Sri Lanka was washed out.

As the year drew to a close, Pakistan’s women exited 2025 searching for answers.

The season offered valuable lessons — about adaptability, depth and resilience — but also highlighted areas demanding urgent attention.

For the Women in Green, the challenge now lies in transforming hard-earned experience into renewed belief as they look ahead to a fresh start.

Looking ahead, 2025 stood as a year of contrasts, but Pakistan’s cricketing story is far from finished.

As a new generation of fearless talent continues to rise, fueled by resilience and renewed ambition, the Green Shirts are laying the foundations for a stronger tomorrow.

With belief rebuilding and hunger growing, Pakistan’s quest to reclaim its place among cricket’s elite is only just beginning.



Originally published in Geo Super