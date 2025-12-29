Boxer Anthony Joshua hurt in fatal car crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua in action against Jake Paul at Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, US, December 19, 2025. — Reuters

British former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that killed two people, local police said on Monday.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said, adding that he had been taken to hospital and that they are investigating the cause of the accident.

Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps said five men had been involved in the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Joshua suffered minor injuries, two people lost their lives and two walked away unhurt, the FRSC said.

The agency said preliminary findings suggest the vehicle carrying Joshua was likely speeding when it lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

"The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways," the FRSC said on X.

Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.

Joshua, who is the son of British-Nigerian parents, attended a boarding school in Ikenne, 53 miles from where the crash happened, before returning to Britain at age 12.

The accident occurred just over a week after Joshua knocked out American social media star Jake Paul in the sixth round of a bout in Miami.

Joshua was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to fight long-time rival and fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026.