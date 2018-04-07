Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
Web Desk

SBP issues warning against cryptocurrency transactions

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

BACKGROUND: A Bitcoin is seen at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Illustration/Benoit Tessier/Files; SUPERIMPOSED: A Pakistani flag flies in Islamabad, March 20, 2005. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed/Files
 

KARACHI: Pakistan's central bank on Friday advised people against the usage of cryptocurrency in any kind of transactions in the country, saying the new medium of exchange was neither "recognized as a Legal Tender" nor was "authorized or licensed" to anyone.

In its Friday circular — titled "Caution regarding risks of virtual currencies", the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rationalised: "Virtual Currencies/Coins/Tokens provide high degree of anonymity and potentially can be used for facilitating illegal activities.

Hacked Japan crypto exchange refunds customers

Company used own funds to reimburse 46.6 billion yen to 260,000 customers

"Also due to the ambiguous nature of Virtual Currencies, no legal protection or recourse is available to any individual," the notification added.

The top financial authority's External Relations Department said it prudent to stay away from digital currency deals or investments since its significant price fluctuation, hacking and cybersecurity issues, and closure, "including action by law enforcement agencies", could lead to preventable losses.

The circular — the third one issued this year by the SBP's Banking Policy & Regulations Department (BPRD) — added that no financial institution or investment house is to let its clients engage in virtual currency-related transactions.

Cryptocurrency profits in Asia strong despite evaporating arbitrage boom

Financial experts explain how Bitcoin is still churning out profits despite lower demand and closing gap between prices in different markets

"Fraudsters are also offering pyramid style investment schemes and coins and promising high returns (similar to Ponzi schemes) to the general public in Pakistan.

"This can cause significant loss to the General Public," it added.

It is noteworthy that foreign remittances, even from countries that have permitted cryptocurrency trade, would not be processed either, since no person or company is legally allowed to accept or send payments via any kind of digital currencies.

France, Germany to propose Bitcoin regulations

'We have the same concerns and we share the goal of regulating Bitcoin'

Frenzied Bitcoin demand sent prices of the digital currency skyrocketing close to $20,000 late last year but 2018 slashed them drastically, leading to disgruntled users faced with unexpected losses.

However, traders in Asian markets continue making profits despite the fact that arbitrage on the exchanges in South Asia is narrowing.

It is in this regard that many financial authorities in major countries have raised concerns — and consequently issued caution — about cryptocurrencies, the new system of money, even going as far as arguing about their categorisation (a US judge earlier ruled they are commodities).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

FATF concerns: Miftah Ismail says tax amnesty scheme doesn’t violate money laundering laws

FATF concerns: Miftah Ismail says tax amnesty scheme doesn’t violate money laundering laws

 Updated 17 hours ago
Surprised at prior beneficiary Imran Khan decrying amnesty scheme: Miftah

Surprised at prior beneficiary Imran Khan decrying amnesty scheme: Miftah

 Updated 23 hours ago
Pakistan resumes fuel oil imports after four-month halt

Pakistan resumes fuel oil imports after four-month halt

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook shares rise four per cent as Zuckerberg reassures investors

Facebook shares rise four per cent as Zuckerberg reassures investors

Updated 2 days ago
PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

Updated 2 days ago
Bahrain says new discovery contains an estimated 80 billion barrels of tight oil

Bahrain says new discovery contains an estimated 80 billion barrels of tight oil

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Boeing, Apple lead slide as China-US trade spat intensifies

Boeing, Apple lead slide as China-US trade spat intensifies

 Updated 4 days ago
Government will present budget before tenure ends: Miftah Ismail

Government will present budget before tenure ends: Miftah Ismail

Updated 4 days ago
Spotify shares jump in record-setting direct listing

Spotify shares jump in record-setting direct listing

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM