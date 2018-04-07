Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 07 2018
Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar creates world record in international cricket

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Pakistan's Aleem Dar has become the first umpire in cricketing history to supervise 350 international matches.

He achieved this feat during the third T20 international between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi.

The three-time International Cricket Council umpire of the year (2009, 2010 and 2011), thanked his country for giving him a chance to reach this milestone.

"I’m thankful to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ICC & this country because whatever I am today is because of Pakistan. I gained respect due to Pakistan", he said in a video message.

“Pakistan has given me the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. I am thankful to the people of this beautiful nation who have always prayed for me. I request them to continue praying for me so I can make Pakistan proud again", he added.

Dar, whose career spans 18 years, joins Rudi Koertzen of South Africa (331), Steve Bucknor of West Indies (309) and New Zealand’s Billy Bowden (308) in crossing the 300 mark in international matches.

