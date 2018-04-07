Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that it is the responsibility of the political parties to refrain from delivering provocative speeches.

The interior minister was addressing a press conference, where he said that it is needed to save Pakistan from political and religious fanatics.

Iqbal, while referring to his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that they believe in democracy and respect freedom of the press.

The interior minister said that he condemns any sort of violence against any journalist.

“If the voice of any journalist or news organisation is suppressed then questions will be raised about the transparency of the elections,” he said.

Iqbal said that if democracy prevails freely then freedom of opinion should be respected.

The federal minister said that Pakistan is a country which adheres to its Constitution and democracy.

