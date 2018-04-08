Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 08 2018
GEO NEWS

SECP proposes tax exemption for overseas Pakistanis to boost investment: sources

GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has put forward a series of tax-related recommendations to boost investment in the country, sources informed Geo News Sunday.

Sources privy to the matter said the SECP has proposed tax reductions for overseas Pakistanis to create a more investor-friendly environment for businesses and individuals.

Among the proposed measures is a three-year tax exemption for individuals investing in Pakistan, according to sources. The commission has suggested reduced tax rates of up to 15% for three years on investment holdings and exemption from taxes on investment holdings for longer than three years.

The SECP has also proposed relief in taxation on capital gains and exemption on bonus shares, the sources added. 

