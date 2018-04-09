Police register case after eight-year-old molested in Faisalabad

File Photo

FAISALABAD: Authorities registered a first information report (FIR) after a minor was reportedly molested Sunday night in Samanabad area, adding to what is a consistently rising number of child sexual abuse cases.

According to the police, case was filed at a nearby police station after an eight-year-old boy screamed for help when an unidentified person tried to engage in inappropriate sexual acts with him.



Immediately after the young boy's call for help, the accused fled the site, fearing arrest, but police said they had initiated a search operation in this regard.

A medical test performed after the incident confirmed that the eight-year-old was sexually abused, following which authorities registered the case of sexual abuse.