Ranveer Singh responds to rumours of marriage to Deepika

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has put to rest all rumours regarding tying the knot with Deepika Padukone later this year.

“It is the function of speculation – to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted,” Ranveer said while speaking to a leading Indian magazine.

Rumours were rife that the couple will have a destination wedding later this year.

However, the 'Bajirao Mastani' star said, "So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops."

Ranveer also admitted, “Deepika is a very special person in my life."

"I admire her a lot and she is a brilliant actor. Her capabilities were discovered after Cocktail because it became a commercial success, but I had noticed it much earlier, starting with Love Aaj Kal and then Break Ke Baad and Lafangey Parindey,” he said.

Ranveer added, “I can’t think of any actor in today’s time doing double shifts. I remember while shooting for Ram Leela, she was also juggling between Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I love her vibe; she’s so calm, like a Buddhist monk. She’s an extremely warm person, genuine and very, very kind to one and all. Beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.”



Earlier Ranveer had said he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika and is ‘blessed’ to have her in his life.