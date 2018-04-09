Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh responds to rumours of marriage to Deepika

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has put to rest all rumours regarding tying the knot with Deepika Padukone later this year.

“It is the function of speculation – to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted,” Ranveer said while speaking to a leading Indian magazine.

Rumours were rife that the couple will have a destination wedding later this year.

However, the 'Bajirao Mastani' star said, "So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops."

 Ranveer also admitted, “Deepika is a very special person in my life."

"I admire her a lot and she is a brilliant actor. Her capabilities were discovered after Cocktail because it became a commercial success, but I had noticed it much earlier, starting with Love Aaj Kal and then Break Ke Baad and Lafangey Parindey,” he said.

Blessed to have Deepika in my life: Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor says he rates her very highly as an actor

Ranveer added, “I can’t think of any actor in today’s time doing double shifts. I remember while shooting for Ram Leela, she was also juggling between Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I love her vibe; she’s so calm, like a Buddhist monk. She’s an extremely warm person, genuine and very, very kind to one and all. Beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.”

Earlier Ranveer had said he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika and is ‘blessed’ to have her in his life.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Black Panther' pounces past 'Titanic' box office record

'Black Panther' pounces past 'Titanic' box office record

 Updated an hour ago
Box Office: 'A Quiet Place' sounds off with huge $50 million debut

Box Office: 'A Quiet Place' sounds off with huge $50 million debut

 Updated 15 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to show films for first time at Cannes festival: minister

Saudi Arabia to show films for first time at Cannes festival: minister

 Updated 20 hours ago
Salman Khan thanks loved ones for support during blackbuck case

Salman Khan thanks loved ones for support during blackbuck case

Updated 21 hours ago
Transgender activist Kami Sid's short film to premiere at US film festival

Transgender activist Kami Sid's short film to premiere at US film festival

 Updated 11 hours ago
Cosby back on trial for sexual assault in #MeToo world

Cosby back on trial for sexual assault in #MeToo world

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has heart set on becoming ´Diana 2.0´: biography

Meghan Markle has heart set on becoming ´Diana 2.0´: biography

 Updated yesterday
My child will have Mirza-Malik as surname: Sania Mirza

My child will have Mirza-Malik as surname: Sania Mirza

Updated 2 days ago
Russell Crowe nets millions from 'divorce auction'

Russell Crowe nets millions from 'divorce auction'

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM